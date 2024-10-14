Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVG opened at $13.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $13.56.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

