Oasys (OAS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.07 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $98.59 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasys token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasys has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,946,398,473 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,942,792,420.8979645 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03341511 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $996,298.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

