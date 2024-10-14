Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned 0.05% of Itron worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth about $2,029,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth about $5,255,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth about $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $108.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.16. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $113.07.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.25 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. Itron’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $3,931,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,519,083.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $51,994.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,326.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $3,931,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,519,083.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,846 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

