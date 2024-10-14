Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 134 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.81.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Stocks Under $20 for Buy-and-Hold Investors Seeking Growth
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- BlackRock’s Earnings Reveal Market Shift: Why Bonds Are in Favor
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.