Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 134 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $277.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $508.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.62. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $228.03 and a one year high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.