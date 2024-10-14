Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 534 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 1.1% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PM opened at $120.10 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $128.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average of $107.61. The company has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 105.47%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.