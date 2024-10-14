OneMain’s (OMF) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE:OMF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.05. 219,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47. OneMain has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $54.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OneMain will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,893.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,893.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,362. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 43.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 46.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

