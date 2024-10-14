Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPRO shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $5.73 on Monday. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.82 million, a P/E ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

