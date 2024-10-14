Orca Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $174.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $240.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.43 and a 52-week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

