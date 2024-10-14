Orca Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.2% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. HSBC cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $23.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

