ORG Partners LLC Has $3.33 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 18,589.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,953 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

RDVY stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,603. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $60.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

