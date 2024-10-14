ORG Partners LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,577 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158,054 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after buying an additional 12,540,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 565.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,817,000 after buying an additional 11,199,696 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $980,210,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,662,160. The firm has a market cap of $489.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

