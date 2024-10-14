ORG Partners LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,408 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.98. 324,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,789. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

