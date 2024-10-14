ORG Partners LLC Purchases 16,323 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8,636.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.51. 1,269,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,765,423. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

