ORG Partners LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm grew its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.81.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $279.81. 975,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,097,756. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

