ORG Partners LLC Sells 18,498 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,498 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.35. 2,057,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,227. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.32.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.