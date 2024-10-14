ORG Partners LLC Sells 5,209 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ORG Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:PTLC traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 74,015 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.37.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

