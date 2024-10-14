ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,280 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. Walmart accounts for 0.4% of ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Walmart by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,250,000 after buying an additional 200,947 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 643,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,740,000 after buying an additional 421,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,335,272 shares of company stock valued at $958,101,276. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.96.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $80.17 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $644.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

