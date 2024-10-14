ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $694,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CINF opened at $136.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $139.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.07.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CINF. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

