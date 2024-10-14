ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,608 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

ATO opened at $139.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.39. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $105.44 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.