ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gartner by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Gartner by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $529.29.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $524.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $495.34 and its 200-day moving average is $466.13. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $524.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,949.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at $28,636,008.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

