ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 177.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $53.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.23.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

