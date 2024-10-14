ORG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 33,540.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,459 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $301,364,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,271,000 after purchasing an additional 569,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.38.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $412.25 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $420.03. The firm has a market cap of $408.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.34 and a 200-day moving average of $356.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

