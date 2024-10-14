ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $464,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $116.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

