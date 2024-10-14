ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.27%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Compass Point upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,280,003.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

