ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading 4.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 19,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 520,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.12.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

