Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Price Performance
OXSQZ stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36. Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $24.86.
