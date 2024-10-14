Oxler Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,141. The company has a market capitalization of $431.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $287.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

