Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $31.19. Approximately 90,704 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42.

Get Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $683,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 401,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 280,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.