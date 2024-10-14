Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Position Increased by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 2.8% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 302,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 28,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

COWZ traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,442 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

