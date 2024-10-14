Paladin Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,935 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,521,000 after purchasing an additional 722,041 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,413,000 after purchasing an additional 691,191 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,310,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,203,000 after purchasing an additional 484,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 329.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 490,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,195,000 after buying an additional 375,929 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.53.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $103.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.07. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

