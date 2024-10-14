Paladin Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 18,308 BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE)

Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Paladin Wealth LLC owned about 1.70% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $939,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,510,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,515,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XTRE opened at $49.42 on Monday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of three years. XTRE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.