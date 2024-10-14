Paladin Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 27,665 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000.

FTSM stock opened at $59.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.80. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

