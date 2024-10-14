Paladin Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,091 The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 122,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,801 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the first quarter valued at $473,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in New York Times by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Times news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares in the company, valued at $562,786.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $986,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,487,546.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares in the company, valued at $562,786.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Times Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $55.44 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $56.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.