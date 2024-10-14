Paladin Wealth LLC Invests $1.38 Million in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS)

Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF comprises 1.2% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the second quarter worth $249,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the second quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Price Performance

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Company Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

