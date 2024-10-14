Paladin Wealth LLC Invests $301,000 in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR)

Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGTR. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 145,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 91,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 119,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the period.
Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
IGTR stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.91. Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50.
Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (IGTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global BMI – USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that uses a proprietary, rules-based approach to toggle investments among various equity markets and cash. The funds tactical strategy determines investments based on momentum.
