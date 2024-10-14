Paladin Wealth LLC Makes New $671,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after buying an additional 2,349,288 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,039,000 after acquiring an additional 188,580 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,204 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,044,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,451,945,000 after purchasing an additional 382,582 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,495,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,215,998,000 after purchasing an additional 707,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $168.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $272.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.42. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

