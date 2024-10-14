Paladin Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE V opened at $278.03 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $508.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
