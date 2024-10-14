Paramount Resources Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

TSE:POU opened at C$27.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.51 and a 1 year high of C$33.80.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of C$443.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$468.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.4075758 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on POU shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.25.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

