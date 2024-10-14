Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Short Interest Down 19.4% in September

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 84,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parke Bancorp

In other Parke Bancorp news, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $151,151.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 80.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

PKBK opened at $20.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $248.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.70. Parke Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

