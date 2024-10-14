PARSIQ Price Reaches $0.0753 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $20.76 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for $0.0753 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,656,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

