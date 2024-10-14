Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Buys 195 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $388.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The company has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

