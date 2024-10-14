Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,211.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,463.2% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of SCHH opened at $22.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $23.66.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

