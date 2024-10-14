Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $3.65 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $116.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

