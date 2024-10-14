Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $571,000 Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 691.7% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

