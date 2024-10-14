Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Invests $204,000 in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKMC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,386,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,617,000.

BKMC stock opened at $102.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average of $96.23. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $74.82 and a 12-month high of $102.74. The company has a market cap of $504.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.05.

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

