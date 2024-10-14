Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Purchases 148 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,726 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,704 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,519,000 after purchasing an additional 689,907 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,620,000 after purchasing an additional 527,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 202.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 657,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,414,000 after buying an additional 440,282 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.16. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- BlackRock’s Earnings Reveal Market Shift: Why Bonds Are in Favor
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Best Pharma Stocks for Long-Term Investors: Growth and Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.