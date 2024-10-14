Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 2,536 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 446,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $35,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,031 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,845,000 after purchasing an additional 627,993 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,747,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,306,000 after buying an additional 112,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.