Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Short Interest Down 36.1% in September

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 241,000 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the September 15th total of 377,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paymentus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Paymentus Price Performance

Shares of PAY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.02. 361,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,095. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 99.04 and a beta of 1.46. Paymentus has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $25.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paymentus ( NYSE:PAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.57 million. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paymentus will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W raised Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paymentus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paymentus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAY

Paymentus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.