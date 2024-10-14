PayPal USD (PYUSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.82 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $673.89 million and approximately $13.82 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 673,916,692 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 673,916,692.307538. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99956311 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $9,151,635.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

