Peabody Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 49,189 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 314% compared to the average volume of 11,889 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on BTU shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.
Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy
Peabody Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Peabody Energy stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.68. 888,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.49. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $27.24.
Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.90. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.
Peabody Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.
About Peabody Energy
Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.
